Hilda Kleman (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH
45844
(419)-286-6586
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Ft. Jennings, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Ft. Jennings, OH
Obituary
FORT JENNINGS — Hilda Kleman, 96, of Ft. Jennings died at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos. She was born April 23, 1923 in Kalida to the late Louis and Caroline (Schroeder) Verhoff. On April 18, 1945 she married Richard Kleman who died March 29, 1997.

She is survived by 6 children, Ruth (Ron) Baumgarte, Jane (Jim) Gerdeman, Kathy Holdgreve, Sue (Tom) Wiechart, and Norma (Larry) Beining all of Delphos, and John Kleman of Ft. Jennings; a son-in-law, Mike (Karen) Sarka of Kalida; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Miriam Verhoff of Kalida and Dorothy Riepenhoff of Miller City; and a brother-in-law, Paul (Marlene) Kleman of Glandorf. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Sarka; her sister, Rita (Joe) Hanneman; 4 brothers, James (Florence) Verhoff, Virgil (Anita) Verhoff, Cletus (Anna Mae) Verhoff, and infant, Carl Verhoff; a son-in-law, James Holdgreve; and a great-granddaughter: Emily Klausing.

Hilda was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ft. Jennings and its Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ft. Jennings with Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township and one hour prior to the mass on Friday at the church. There will be a scripture service at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Sarah Jane Living Center activities dept., State of the Heart Hospice, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
