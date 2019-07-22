BLUFFTON — Hilda M. Young, 89, passed away July 21, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. Hilda was born November 23, 1929 in Ada to the late Coy and Mabel (Scoles) Binkley. On October 15, 1948, she married Edison "Eddie" Young and they were married for 62 years prior to his passing on October 27, 2011.

Hilda graduated from Ada High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and dogs. Hilda and her husband enjoyed going camping in Michigan's Upper Peninsula for weeks at a time where they loved to fish. They spent many weekends at their place on the Lake in Michigan, where eight families from Bluffton had places all side by side each other called "Doc's Hideaway".

Survivors include a son, Roger L. Young; two grandchildren, Ryan and Renae Young; a great-grandson, Dayton Young and a sister, Doris (Clyde) Halsey.

Hilda was preceded in death by a son, Richard W. Young; a sister, Opal Musser and four brothers, Elmer Binkley, Lester Binkley Leonard Binkley and Harold Binkley.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Kevin Mohr officiating. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery near Mt. Cory. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice.

The family would like to extend special appreciation to all of the staff and team at Bridge Hospice both in Findlay and Bowling Green.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.