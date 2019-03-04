HARROD — Hillard Nickles, age 82, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 8:20 PM at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on August 16, 1936 in Mousie, Kentucky to the late Hubert and Lucy (Wicker) Nickles. On July 26, 1958 Hillard married Halie J. Conley and she survives in Harrod.

Hillard retired after working for 50 years for Rudolph Foods, Westminster. He attended the McGuffey Freewill Baptist Church. He was a member of the McGuffey Conservation Club and a former member of the McGuffey Fire Department. Hillard enjoyed Sprint Car Racing and Bluegrass Music. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family.

Also surviving is a son, Darrell Nickles of Huntsville; three daughters: Denise (Charles) Williams of Alger, Donna (Dana) Putnam of Alger and Darlene Whitley of Harrod; seven grandchildren: Danielle (Travis) Bridges, Dailyn Putnam, Spencer Williams, Sydney Williams, Grant Whitley, Kristin Whitley and Blythe Nickles; a great granddaughter, Nora Bridges; five brothers: Harold (Judy) Nickles, Paul (Eloise) Nickles, Bethel (Judy) Nickles, Douglas (Sheila) Nickles and Bartee Nickles all of Lima; and three sisters: Dallie (Lowell) Thomas of Waynesfield, Goldie (Joe) Davis of Michigan and Mary Lou (Larry) Rapp of Lima.

Hillard was preceded in death by three brothers: Ralph Nickles, James Nickles and Donald Nickles; and a sister, Judy Belle Nickles.

Funeral services will begin at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Pastor Bill Prater officiating. It was Hillard's wish to be cremated following services.

Friends may call four hours prior to the service from 2:00 to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.