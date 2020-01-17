LIMA — Hollie Triplett Jr., age 77, passed away January 16, 2020, at 7:08 pm, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Hollie was born March 5, 1942 in Newport News, VA, to Hollie and Norcie (Hayes) Triplett who preceded him in death. On April 19, 2003, he married Sue (Laing) Triplett who survives in Lima.

Hollie was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. He had worked for more than 30 years with the former Standard Oil, SOHIO, British Petroleum and then eventually INEOS Chemical Plant as an operator retiring in 1997. Hollie had been attending the First Baptist Church in Lima and was a member of the Lima Eagles Aerie #370. He loved golfing, boating, fishing and his hot rods.

In addition to his wife, Hollie is survived by his 4 children: Debbie (Dan) Tallman of Oakridge, TN, Rick (Christy) Triplett of Lima, OH, Tony (Dawn) Triplett of Grove City, OH and Bobbi Jo Burton of Oakridge, TN, 3 step-children: Lisa Gullette of Lima, OH, Mark Gullette of Lima, OH and Brett Gullette of Lima, OH, 7 grandchildren: Taylor Triplett, Heather (Forest) Bicknell, Stephanie (Shane) Briggs, Gina Broeker, Jason Tallman, Cheyanne Lucas and Xavier Lucas, 11 great grandchildren, 2 brothers: Gene Hayes of Lima, OH and Carl (Mary) Triplett of Scottsdale, AZ. He was preceded in death by his previous spouse, Elizabeth "Betty" Triplett and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Lucas.

There will be a funeral service held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Andrew Shields. Concluding the service there will be military honors provided by the #1275 and the U.S. Army. Burial will be held privately in Huntsville Cemetery at a later time.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nationwide Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.