LIMA — Hope E. Craig-Reynolds age 84, of Lima passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law at her side at 12:15 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Home. She was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Detroit, MI, to the late Waldo E. and Ruby C. Doepker. She married Earl A. Reynolds April 4, 1998, and he preceded her in death March 28, 2013.

Hope had graduated from Saginaw General Hospital School of Nursing and from Defiance College. She was a registered nurse and had worked at Memorial Hospital, she worked for Dr. Lewis as his office nurse, she worked at Lima Convalescent Home, and she was a psychiatric nurse at Oakwood Forensic Center. Her favorite job was working as the school nurse at Shawnee Schools from 1978-1998. She loved to travel with her friends and had visited Israel, Italy, England, Scotland, Whales, Ireland, Germany, France, Nova Scotia, Hawaii and many other places in the U.S. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Life member of the National Retired Nurses Association, Shawnee Optimist Club, Senior Citizens Center, American Assoc. of University Women, founding board member of the YWCA, and Charter Member of Westside Swim & Racquet Club. She was also a member of Saginaw General Hospital Alumni Association.

Hope was a dedicated and loving Mother and Grandmother and adored her 2 Grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and took them on many wonderful trips. Hope was an avid movie goer and loved going to Broadway Shows. She also enjoyed being with her Lunch Bunch friends and Saturday morning breakfast girls. Hope's humor, bluntness, kindness and generosity brought joy to those who knew her. She was creative, fun and an adventurer. She was a strong woman and a positive encourager to others. Hope will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include a daughter: Heather L. (Douglas) Bell of Lima and grandchildren Parker and Erika Bell. Also, cousins and a nephew and niece.

She was preceded in death by a son: Steven E. Craig, siblings William Doepker and Fay Carol Stoll.

The family will receive friends 3:00-6:00 pm Friday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville and the service will follow at 6:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be given to the