CONTINENTAL - Howard Everett "Mac" McKibben, 90, passed away at 3:45 a.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee. He was born February 27, 1929 in Defiance County to the late Harvey and Nellie (Green) McKibben. On August 7, 1951, he married Lillian Lorraine Dangler. She survives in Continental and they just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

Other survivors include two daughters: Lorraine (Ron) Fuller and Vickie (Ron) Weisenburger both of Continental; four grandchildren: Chad (Kerry) Fuller of New Albany, Brad (Bobbie Jo) Fuller of Continental, Kyle (Kari) Weisenburger of Columbus Grove and Katie (Brandon) Clementz of Continental; ten great-grandchildren: Katlynn Fuller, Noah Gerschutz, Gracie Fuller, Griffin Fuller, Tyson Clementz, Tucker Clementz, Camryn Clementz, Karlee Weisenburger, Kenzie Weisenburger and Sam Fuller; and a brother, Don (Jean) McKibben of Continental.

He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruth Elizabeth McKibben; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ron (Marlene) McKibben.

Mac was a 1947 graduate of Continental High School; a corporal in the USAR Ready Reserve inducted February 13, 1951, transferred to the Army Reserves on February 7, 1953, and served in the US Army from February 1951 to February 1953. He was honorably discharged March 27, 1957. Throughout his life, Mac had worked at Heigel Elevator in Continental, General Motors and Haviland Muffler Company in Defiance, Mariclare Company of Columbus and was the co-owner of the Continental Flower Shop with Lillian; eventually retiring.

Mac was a member of Continental American Legion, Continental Mason, Shriner's, Continental Lion's Club, Continental Parks and Recreation, Continental Eastern Star, Putnam County Fair Board for many years, Continental Pirate Basketball scorekeeper for 25 years and a chosen member for the Flag City Honor Flight.

Mac was a renowned fast pitch softball pitcher in the army for Kimsey Sporting Goods, completing a perfect season. He loved to fish, hunt, golf and bowl. He always enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sports, never missing a game or golf match during high school or college years. He followed his grandson Kyle on the FLW Professional Bass Tour. Mac always had a smile on his face and was a wonderful role model. He loved to get on the floor and play with his great-grandchildren while babysitting.

Funeral service will begin 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental with Pastor Brent Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental with military rites by the Continental American Legion. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the funeral Wednesday at the funeral home. An Eastern Star service will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Masonic Service at 7:45 p.m. both Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Flag City Honor Flight (PO Box 885, Findlay, Ohio 45839) or to the .

Condolences may be made to www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com