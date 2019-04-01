LIMA — Howard D. Jones, 93, passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday March 31, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Howard was born on June 1, 1925, in Jonestown, Van Wert County, Ohio, to the late Emlyn O. Jones and Lola (Bevington) Jones, step-mother Jesse Jones.

Howard married Dorothy Krouskop on August 7, 1948. They have 2 children: daughter Shirley (Rockie) Ford and son Michael (Helen) Jones, four grandchildren: Scott (Jenni) Newland, Jennifer Jones, Matthew (Erin) Jones and Christina Jones, one great-grandson Jase Newland, one great-granddaughter Avery King, one brother Donald W. Jones (deceased), three step-sisters: Marilyn (late Harry) Boley, Carol (Jack) Monroe, late Donna (Herb) Kohlhorst, and one step-brother Raymond Jr. (Annette) Goetz (deceased).

Howard retired from Indianhead Freight Liner in 1983. He was a race car owner of a super modified, racing all over Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. He graduated from Mendon Union in 1943. Howard traveled all over the United States, Canada, Wales and England with his wife. He belonged to Good Sams and the Hart Club.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Michael Huffaker will officiate. Burial will follow at Wright Cemetery, Converse, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .