CRIDERSVILLE — 'Handsome' Howard Kunkleman age 91, of Cridersville passed away 12:40 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Otterbein-Cridersville. He was born on Tuesday, August 23, 1927 in Allen County, Ohio to the late John Robert and Mora Pariott Kunkleman. On Saturday, July 9, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio he married his beloved wife Gloria Ann Griffin, who preceded him in death on January 21, 2008.

Howard had served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He had worked for Clark Equipment and Rockwell International.

Survivors include son Gary (Laura) Kunkleman and their child and grandchild Sarah (Ian Kessler-Gowell) Kunkleman and Max Kessler-Gowell, son: Chris (Becky) Kunkleman and their children and grandchildren; Matt (Janelle) Kunkleman, Troy and Trent, Amy (Jeff Hamlin) Kunkleman, Joshua and Katie, Danny Hall, Jr., Meghan (Jay) Taylor, Mackenzie, Jaxson, Mia; daughter Cynthia (Robert) Hugger and their children and grandchild; Kalissa (Paul Jenson) Hugger, Corianna, Andrew (Veronica) Hugger; son Ken (Barbara) Kunkleman and his sister Rachel North.

He was preceded in death by son Michael, sisters Clarice Rose Clee, Fern J. Gifford and Helen Pellegrini and brothers: Dwight, Dale, Robert and John Kenneth Kunkleman.

The family will plan a memorial service in July around their anniversary date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Lifestyle Community Benevolence Fund, 100 Red Oak Drive Cridersville, Ohio 45806 of www.otterbein.org. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

We are grateful for the kindness and care he received on a daily basis from the staff at Otterbein Lifestyle Community, Cridersville, Ohio.