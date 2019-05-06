BLUFFTON — Howard M. Shelly, M.D., 90, passed away May 4, 2019 at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Howard was born August 13, 1928 in Hereford Township, Pennsylvania to Howard and Emma (Myers) Shelly who preceded him in death. On June 5, 1949 he married Carol S. Simon and she preceded him in death on April 5, 1999. On May 8, 2001 he married Marilyn Murray Shelly who survives in Bluffton.

Howard graduated from East Greenville High School in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, Bluffton College and received his doctorate of medicine from the University of Illinois Medical School. He was a general family practitioner in Bluffton for 40 years, delivering over 1,500 babies in his career. Professionally, Howard was a member of the American Medical Association, the Ohio State Medical Association and the Academy of Medicine of Lima and Allen County. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton where he had served as a trustee. Howard had served on the Bluffton School Board, Bluffton Community Hospital Board, the Mennonite Memorial Home Board and the Bluffton Senior Citizen's Board. He enjoyed his farm and helping others.

Survivors include two daughters, Marion Irene Shelly, M.D. of Ada, Beth Shelly of Roskilde, Denmark; four grandchildren, Amanda Rose Speicher, J'aime (David) Stratton, Darnell Boddie, Matthew Boddie; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Stratton; a brother, Alton (Else) Shelly of Goshen, Indiana and a sister, Marjorie Nester of Normal, Illinois.

Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Shelly and seven brothers, Raymond, Maynard, Irwin, Kenneth, Ralph, Walter and Sterling Shelly.

Per Howard's wishes, there will be no services or visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.