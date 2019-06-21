LIMA — Howard Jason Snyder, age 94, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Lima Manor Care Center.

Howard was born on September 17, 1924 in Hancock County, Ohio to the late Daniel Snyder and Dorothy (Young) Snyder. On April 26, 1947 in Covington, KY, he married Miriam Jean Bame who preceded him in death on April 23, 2018.

He served in the United States Marine Corps. during WWII in the Panama Canal. He retired from Airfoil Textron as an inspector for jet engine parts.

Howard is survived by two sons: James Allan (Barbara) Snyder and Tim Lee Snyder two daughters: Linda Sue Deitler and Martha Vigh, ten grandchildren: Kris, Jason, Angie, Joy, Tammie, Sondra, Jeff, Dustin, Sarah, and Cory, three step-grandchildren: Trey, Carin and David, seventeen great-grandchildren, and thirteen great-great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by brothers Floren and Joe Snyder and sisters Lillian Snyder and Norma (Rolland) Beach.

Private interment will be at Elm Grove Cemetery, Marion Township, Hancock County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Food Pantry, 810 W. North St., Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com