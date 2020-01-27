WAYNESFIELD — Howard A. Traucht, 74, of Waynesfield, died 8:08 p.m., Sat. Jan. 25, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born at home in Auglaize Co., the son of Howard A. Traucht & Margaret "Sally" Adams Sawmiller, who preceded him in death. On March 7, 1987, he married Beverly McBride, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 4 children, Melissa Ann Traucht, Evans Mills, NY; Tami (Tracey) Stutsman, Wapakoneta; Pamela (Bill) Doty, Waynesfield; & Michael (Laura) Wagner, Bexley, OH; grandchildren, Kyle (Kelly) Warner, Brittany (Mike) Grover, Ashley (Tony) Baber, A drian (Brock) Whetstone, & Ali (Dakota) Caster; 10 great grandchildren; a bother, Dexter (Carolyn) Adams, Port Clinton, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Traucht Wheeler, and a grandson, Richard Clayton Wheeler.

Howard retired as a firefighter in 1995 from the Lima Fire Dept. While with the fire department, he worked as a paramedic, maintenance, and restored its first rescue squad vehicle. Always busy, Howard owned the Mower Mart and Traucht Industries, worked at Metal Coating, and served as a part-time police officer with the Shawnee Twp. Police Dept. He also served on the Waynesfield Village Council and worked for the village. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, The OSU Buckeyes, and loved working with his hands and his dog, Buddy. Howard raced go-carts, sprints, and bombers, and participated in demolition derbies.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Fri. Jan. 31, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Waynesfield Chapel, 200 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, OH, with Pastor Fred Rowe and Don Smith officiating. The family will receive family and friends 2-8 p.m., Thurs. at the funeral home. At 8 p.m., Thursday, will be the 5 Fire Fighter Memorial Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.