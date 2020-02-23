WAPAKONETA — Ida Rose Andrews, 95, of rural Wapakoneta, OH passed away Friday morning, February 21, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor.

Ida was born on October 31, 1924, in Hardin County, OH, a daughter of the late Warren and Alpha Zimmerman Miller. She married C. Bernard Andrews on December 14, 1944 in the parsonage of the New Hampshire United Methodist Church and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Leroy and Lewis Lenhart and Dorotha Kuaile.

She is survived by three children, Larry (Brenda) Andrews and David (Patsy) Andrews, both of Wapakoneta, and Debra Andrews of Eau Claire, WI, grandchildren, Amy (Lonnie) Rumer, Cindy (David) Scott, Julie (Robert) Bowsher, Jocelyn (Adam) Wreede, and Jill (Darin) Dodds, great grandchildren, Kennedy Rumer, Gauge Rumer, Gabrielle Scott, Grant Scott, Noah Bowsher, Brayden Bowsher, Gavin Wreede, Lily Dodds, Abigail Dodds, and Eden Dodds, a sister-in-law, Imogene Lenhart of Rushsylvania, OH, and several nieces, and nephews.

Ida was a graduate of Roundhead High School. She was a member of New Hampshire Community Church and enjoyed yodeling, traveling and going out to eat.

Pastors Jon Horn and Jean Horn will begin funeral services at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St. Lakeview with visitation from 10-12. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be given in her name to New Hampshire Community Church or .

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.