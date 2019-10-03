SPENCERVILLE — Ida Kay Keller, 76, of rural Spencerville, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 7, 1942 in Spencerville, Ohio, daughter of the late Dale D. Harruff and Katherine A. (Staten) Harruff. On October 19, 1963 she married Stanley A. Keller, who died June 9, 2019, and is survived by two children; Todd Alan (Karla) Keller of Spencerville and Dr. Kimberly Lynn Keller (Lisa Morrisey) of Columbia, MO.; two granddaughters; Heidi Marie Keller and Kaitlin Nicole Keller, both of Spencerville.

She was preceded in death by her brother, D. Bruce Harruff.

Ida Kay was born and raised in Spencerville, and took great pride in her town and community. After high school she worked at City Loan in Lima, until having children. While raising her children. she became active in the Spencerville community. She was active with the Girl Scouts of the United States of America (GSUSA) for over 25 years, serving as a leader for the cadet Troop 51 and as neighborhood chair of the Spencerville Association. She was elected to the Spencerville School Board and served for 16 years. Ida Kay served as Chair of the Spencerville Dumpster and was so proud the way the community came together at that time and to be a part of that effort. She has served as Chair of the Spencerville Summerfest Committee for nearly 20 years and thought it was something the town could take pride in having. She was a member of the Spencerville Chamber of Commerce and the Spencerville Pool committee. She was an active supporter of the Spencerville Bearcats in all aspects, and was a season ticket holder for years after her children graduated and served on the Spencerville Alumni Committee. A proud Bearcat grandma, her recent years were spent planning her days around going to games to support her granddaughters play volleyball, basketball, and softball.

Ida Kay enjoyed the years her children showed animals and had projects at the Allen County Fair so much she became involved and served as an Advisor for the Allen County Junior Fair Board for several years. She truly enjoyed working with the youth in the county and watching them work so hard to make the fair run smoothly.

An active member of the Democratic Party throughout her life, she served as party chair and ran as a Democrat for Allen County Commissioner twice. She worked as Deputy Director of the Allen County Board of Elections for 14 years, retiring in 2008. She has served since 2010 as a board member on the Allen County Board of Elections.

Ida Kay was raised as a member of the Religious Society of Friends and has been a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1963.

,In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that you make memorial contributions to the various organizations that meant so much to her. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the

following: The Spencerville Summerfest, The Spencerville Pool Committee, Trinity United Methodist Church

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday in the Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Josh

Andrews officiating. Burial of her cremains will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 8 PM Sunday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville and after 9:30 AM Monday at the church.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]