Service Information Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. 61 S. HANOVER ST. Minster , OH 45865 (419)-628-2341 Obituary Print Imelda Stucke | Visit Guest Book

OSGOOD — Imelda E. Stucke, age 89, of Osgood passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 at Briarwood Village, Coldwater. She was born April 28, 1929 in Maria Stein to John and Mary (Bergman) Schlarman, who preceded her in death. She married Roman W. Stucke on October 9, 1951 and he also preceded her in death on November 6, 1995. She is survived by children: Gary Stucke, Lynchburg VA, Keith & Marge Stucke, North Star, Sheila & Mike Keller, Lima, Myron & Karen Stucke, Coldwater, Kevin & Carol Stucke, Maria Stein, Allison Stucke, Lima, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister Lois Wenning, Osgood, and in-laws Betty Schlarman, Osgood, and Norma & Bill Rutschilling, St. Henry. She was preceded in death by daughter Gail Stucke and daughter-in-law Dale Stucke, brothers & sisters Herb & June Schlarman, Rosella & Wilfred Tanner, Velma & Ralph Magoteaux, Eileen Schlarman, Clara & Ohmer Brandewie, Lucille & Bill Ketring, Hugo & Liz Schlarman, in-laws Esther & Dick Bohman & Clete Wenning. Imelda was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the Ladies Sodality and the Church Funeral Choir. She was also a member of Osgood American Legion Auxiliary and co-owner of Norb's Place for over 40 years. She enjoyed following the Reds, OSU, the Bengals and Marion Local Flyers. She was an avid card player and loved needlework and puzzles. But spending time with her family brought her the greatest joy. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday April 26 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood with Rev. David Zink, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Osgood Rescue Squad and Osgood Park. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

Published in The Lima News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019 Share with Others Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lima News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close