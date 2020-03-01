LIMA — Imogene Bowers, 86, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville. She was born on July 17, 1933 in Hardin County, Ohio to the late Lyle and Mabel {Staley} Sneary.

On May 29, 1951, she married Dale J. Bowers, who preceded her in death on October 14, 1983. Imogene was a graduate Shawnee High School class of 1951 and also a graduate of Western Union School in Crawfordsville, Indiana. She had worked at Western Union, Vistron, Deshler Insurance, Consumer Credit Counseling in Orlando, Florida, and Marimor, where she retired. She was a former member of First Mennonite Church of Lima. She loved to do puzzles.

She is survived by her daughters: Barbara J. (Richard) Basel of Pittsburgh, PA, Katherine Sue (Carl) Fell of Spencerville, and Cheryl A. Bowers of Lima; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Russell (Diana) Sneary.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sisters: Ethel Neu, Mildred Baughman, and Doris James; brothers: Gaylord Sneary, Bernard (Virginia) Sneary and Raymond Sneary; and sister-in-law, Madeline Sneary.

Her family will receive friends 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .