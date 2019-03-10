KALIDA — Imogene E. Kahle, 91, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on March 6, 2019 at The Rucki Hospice Care Center, Zephyrhills, Florida. She was born November 18, 1927 in Leipsic, Ohio to the late Henry and Anna (Haselman) Wyant. On November 24, 1948 she was married to Herman L. Kahle who preceded her in death on February 10, 2000.

She is survived by five children: Janice (Dennis) Metzger of Fort Myers, FL, Nancy Englehart of Defiance, Charles (Davia) Kahle of Tarpon Springs, FL, Karen (Jeff) Gross of Hudson, FL, Marilyn (Steve) Baxter of Ottawa; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three daughters-in-law: Kathy Kahle of Monclova, Terra Kahle of Norton and Lois Kahle of Pandora; and a brother George (Evelyn) Wyant of Columbus Grove.

She was also preceded in death by three sons: Robert, Steve and Tim Kahle; four brothers: Gordon, Don, Gilbert, and Othmar Wyant; and five sisters: Hildegarde Unterbrink, Ardella Mershman, Virginia Selhorst, Cleo Gambrel and Carmeleta Wyant.

Imogene retired from the Putnam County Job and Family Services, Ottawa, Ohio. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, Ohio and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She also taught religion classes at St. Michael's for many years. She enjoyed life to the very end. She was an avid card player, sports fan, enjoyed golfing and bowling and loved spending time with her family.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a CL of C service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

