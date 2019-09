WAPAKONETA — Imogene Miller, 86, died at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019, at Auglaize Acres Nursing Home.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, St. Marys. The Rev. Melodi Hagen will officiate.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.