Ina Buckland

OTTAWA — Ina Mae Buckland, 91, of Ottawa passed away peacefully at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born April 13, 1929 in Miller City to the late Louis and Hulda (Edelbrock) Riepenhoff. On September 24, 1949 she married Robert H. Buckland, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2004. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Schmersal; 3 brothers, Tom Riepenhoff, Gilbert (Dorothy) Riepenhoff and Melvin (Connie) Riepenhoff; a sister, Mildred (F. A.) Bollig and a brother-in-law, Raymond McDonald.

Ina is survived by 3 children, Michael (Karen) Buckland of Winter Haven, FL, Nancy Wannemacher of Ottawa and Mark (Rita) Buckland of Marshall, MI; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Hamburg of Kalida and Agnes McDonald of Defiance; a sister-in-law, Edna Riepenhoff of Glandorf and a son-in-law, Paul Schmersal of Glandorf.

Ina retired from GTE Phillips and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, where she distributed communion to the parish homebound and was a member of its Altar Rosary Society. She was a 65 year member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was former member of the Red Hat Society. She took great pride in the beautiful purple phlox around her house. She and her husband, Robert enjoyed many years of square dancing and playing cards together.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, the family will have a private funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Live streaming of the private mass will be available on the parish Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

