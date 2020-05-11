Inis McNeil
1941 - 2020
LIMA — Inis A. McNeil age 79, of Lima passed away 7:39 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born Jan. 1, 1941 in Grundy, Virginia to the late Willard and Della Duty Layne. She married Harold W. McNeil Oct. 17, 1961 and he preceded her in death Nov. 20, 2011. Inis enjoyed reading and loved to spend time with her great grandsons. Survivors include a daughter Tracy D. (Tony) Green of Lima, grandchildren: Shane McNeil, Alex (Jen) Green, Ciara McNeil, Emily McNeil, Samantha (Mike) Vorhes and Cameron Green; great grandsons: Mason and Maxton; siblings: Paul Layne, Ronnie (Pat) Layne, Keith (Karen) Layne and Larry (Brenda) Layne all of Grundy, Virginia and a daughter-in-law Anita McNeil. She was preceded in death by a son David McNeil and siblings: Russell Layne, Bill Layne and Blanche Brewster. Due to the COVID Crisis private family service will be Wednesday and burial will be Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Deb's Dogs and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Service
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
May 12, 2020
She was a great lady. Always had a warm and friendly smile. My prayers are with the family.
Todd Wilkerson
Friend
May 11, 2020
What a wonderful lady.... thank you for the many many moments you made me laugh. Rest peacefully.
Darla
Friend
