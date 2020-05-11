LIMA — Inis A. McNeil age 79, of Lima passed away 7:39 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born Jan. 1, 1941 in Grundy, Virginia to the late Willard and Della Duty Layne. She married Harold W. McNeil Oct. 17, 1961 and he preceded her in death Nov. 20, 2011. Inis enjoyed reading and loved to spend time with her great grandsons. Survivors include a daughter Tracy D. (Tony) Green of Lima, grandchildren: Shane McNeil, Alex (Jen) Green, Ciara McNeil, Emily McNeil, Samantha (Mike) Vorhes and Cameron Green; great grandsons: Mason and Maxton; siblings: Paul Layne, Ronnie (Pat) Layne, Keith (Karen) Layne and Larry (Brenda) Layne all of Grundy, Virginia and a daughter-in-law Anita McNeil. She was preceded in death by a son David McNeil and siblings: Russell Layne, Bill Layne and Blanche Brewster. Due to the COVID Crisis private family service will be Wednesday and burial will be Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Deb's Dogs and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.