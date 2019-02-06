LIMA — Ira B. Curl, 92, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 6:10p.m. at Lima Convalescent Home. He was born on December 3, 1926 in Ada, Ohio to the late Miles and Mildred {Williams} Curl. On October 6, 1946, he married Dorothy Miehls, who preceded him in death December 23, 2018. Ira worked at the Lima State Hospital as a security guard. After retiring, his hobby was cutting wood and selling it and he did that for several years. He was always a hard worker and would have done anything for his children.

He is survived by his children Craig Curl of Lakeview, OH, Karen Gogley of Lima, Deborah (David) Langhals of Columbus Grove, and Lisa (Andy) Sampson of Lima, daughter-in-law Sharon Curl of Lima, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Ira was preceded in death by his son Larry Curl, daughter-in-law Linda Curl, brothers Dike, Jerry, and Minor, and his sisters Madeline, Helen, and Nancy.

His family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Pastor Larry Molaski will officiate. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service; from 11am-12pm. Burial will follow at Bluelick Cemetery in Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .