LIMA —Irene Mary Art, 90, passed away on August 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on January 1, 1929 to the late William and Matilda (Wendell) Homan of St. Anthony, Ohio. On September 5, 1959 Irene married the late John B. Art of Burkettsville, Ohio.

John and Irene had 6 children, Aaron (Lina) Art of Cridersville, Valery (Jeff) Conrad, Brian (Michele) Art, Charles (Laura) Art all of Lima, Chris (Kelli) Art of Russia, Ohio and daughters-in-law Cathy Art of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Laurie Art of St. Petersburg, Florida. Irene had 14 grandchildren: Jeff Art, Nick (Janice) Art, Christina Art, Matthew (Sara) Art, Emily Art, Erin Art, Jessica Hawkins, Amanda (Levi) Sharp, Elizabeth Art, Lauren (Zach) Norton, Mitchell Art, Andrew Art, Rebecca (Trent) Dreer and Peter Art. Irene also had 10 great-grandchildren.

Surviving her are two siblings, Cyril Homan of Fort Recovery, Ohio and Linda Hoying of Coldwater, Ohio. Irene had many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Glen Nolan and husband, John B. Art, and sons Donald P. Nolan and Thomas M. Art of Lima.

Irene was full of life, from the role of housewife to toting her children from paper route deliveries to mowing lawns or shoveling snow in the community. She loved her family and they were the world to her. She would cook huge meals and invite many in for Sunday feasts after church where desserts were always served first. Gardening was second nature to her and extended her green thumb to many who would listen. She was a faith driven women who was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Irene was a member of the Alter Rosary Society, RCIA, CCD teacher, and Lay Communion Distributor. At St. Charles Church she helped cook and coordinate volunteers for funeral dinners. She also volunteered in the school cafeteria while her children attended. She later assisted at St. Rose School in the cafeteria getting to see her grandchildren every day. All who knew her were blessed with a lifetime of memories.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima, OH. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. at the funeral home until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 2200 W. Elm St. Lima, Ohio 45805. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com