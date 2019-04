ST. MARYS — Irene C. Daum, 91, died at 3:35 a.m. April 24, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home. The Rev. Bill Maki will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.