DUBLIN — Irene J. (Seech) Goedde, 93, peacefully passed onto her eternal reward surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. She was born on September 1, 1926 in the tiny town of Barton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Ann (Dabelko) Seech. A graduate of St. Rose High School in Lima, Ohio, along with her husband, she was one of the five surviving members of the Class of '44. On June 9, 1951, she married her high school Senior Prom date, Al Goedde at St. John's Catholic Church, by the late Father Edward Dunn. Her beloved husband of 68 years survives in Dublin, Ohio.

Following high school, Irene was employed for many years as an X-ray technician at St. Rita's Hospital under the instruction of Dr. English. Additional employment was at Mercy Hospital (Miami, Florida) and St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida where she relayed stories of x-raying professional golfers, Sammy Snead and Arnold Palmer. Returning to Lima in 1951, she again worked as an x-ray technician at Memorial Hospital until the birth of her children. As her six children grew up, she returned to full-time employment at Montgomery Wards in the American Mall in the Shoe Department where many Limaites would remember her smiling face. She never forgot her simple roots, giving away salvaged shoes to Goodwill, an action that got her called in to the Store Manager's office because she refused to destroy the shoes. A valued and well-liked employee, they agreed on a compromise to avoid any trace of Montgomery Wards' bags.

Irene was a multi-talented, highly intelligent, kind-hearted, loving, compassionate person with a keen sense of humor right until her final breath! Her feisty spirit revved her on throughout all of life's challenges, including two open-heart surgeries. An accomplished cook with no need to measure, her specialties were Hungarian dishes: stuffed peppers, ham and cabbage and cabbage rolls. She always made enough to "feed the neighborhood", providing 'meals on wheels' to older family members, and never forgot the family dogs with all of her treats! In her later years, she kept her mind sharp via political programs and solved the 'world's problems' with Dr. Phil. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, whether in the church choir or just around the house. Her greatest legacy was her family, her love immeasurable and her pride immense.

In addition to Al, her beloved husband, Irene is survived by her 'baby' sister, Jeanne Smith of Lima, her two sons, Joseph (Amy) Goedde and Greg Goedde; three daughters, Mary (Richard) Schorr, Barbara Goedde and Lisa Stricklin. Her grandchildren: Matt (Deb) Goedde, Brian Goedde,

Dan Schorr, Jonny Schorr; Melissa Goedde, Samantha Goedde, Liza Goedde and Ally Stricklin. She also leaves her great grandchildren: Morgan Goedde, Sam Goedde and Brenna Goedde, many of which lovingly called her "G-G". She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Thomas Goedde, a daughter-in-law, Brenda; Irene's brother, Robert and her sister-in-law Martha and their sons, Bill and Douglas as well as their daughter-in-law Brenda Seech and brother-in-law Don Smith.

Irene was one of the original members of St. Charles Catholic Church in in its founding year of 1953. She was a parishioner of St. Charles for over sixty three years until she and Al moved to Dublin in 2015 where she then became a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

The Goedde family wishes to thank Father Mark Summers of St. Peter's and Central Ohio Hospice for their kindness and loving care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima with Father Kent Kaufman as celebrant. Interment will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 20th at the HANNEMAN-SIFERD FUNERAL HOME 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made in Irene's honor to St. Charles Catholic Church, 2200 W. Elm Street, Lima, Ohio 45805 or to St. Peter Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Road, Columbus, Ohio 43235.

