ROCKFORD — Irene Thatcher, 86, died at 8:15 a.m. July 11, 2019, at Celina Manor Nursing Home.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Pastor Randy Christian will officiate. Burial will be in Goodwin Cemetery, Elgin.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.