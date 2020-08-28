ADA — Iretta Wright, 88, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM at the Blanchard Valley Health System-Hospice, Findlay. Iretta was ready when the Lord called her.

She was born on December 10, 1931 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Willie and Sarah (Puckett) Wright.

Iretta worked as a supervisor of Operator Services retiring from the United Telephone Company/Sprint formerly the Lima Telephone Company. She was attended the former Lonesome Valley United Baptist Church and the former Alger Untied Baptist Church. Iretta loved working in her yard, taking care of her roses, gardening and sharing her produce. She was a very generous, loving and caring person.

Surviving are a sister/niece, Judy F. Prater of Ada; and nieces and nephew: Phillip R. Ramey of Mountain Home, AR , Helen (Ralph) Frisby of Sevierville, TN, Sharron Kay Campbell of Prestonsburg, KY, Sharlene Biddinger of Biloxi, MS and Peggy Sue Prater of Prestonsburg, KY.

Iretta was preceded in death by three sisters: Ruby Prater, Marie Biddinger and Kathleen Wright; three infant brothers: Donald Wright, and twins Paul and Silas Wright; two nieces: Lori Bond and Martha Ramey; and nephew Edd Campbell.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice and/or the American Heart Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada