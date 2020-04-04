LIMA — Irving Russell Kaufman, age 90 of Lima, passed at 6:30 p.m., Monday at

his residence. He was born April 23, 1929 in Quakertown, PA to the late

Russell Neidig and Cora Margaret Stettler Kaufman. On March 3, 1955 he

married Mary Jane Vess, who survives.

Mr. Kauffman retired from Procter & Gamble Company, was an U.S. Air

Force Veteran serving during the Korean War, and a member of the Lima

Noon Optimist.

Also surviving are three sons - Kurt Kaufman of Lima; Peter Kaufman of

WA; Phillip Kauffman of TX; and a daughter - Robin Kaufman of Lima;

Following Mr. Kaufman's wishes, there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.