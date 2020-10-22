1/1
Irwin Maxwell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Irwin Maxwell, passed away at 7:39 a.m. on his 85th birthday, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Irwin was born on October 21, 1935, in Lima Ohio, to the late Samuel and Isabelle (Kilpatrick) Maxwell. On November 24, 1962, he married the love of his life, Janet Maxine (Kent) Maxwell, who survives in Lima.

Irwin was a Navy Veteran. He served aboard the USS Fulton from 1958-1962. He had retired as a Business Machine Repair Person at Irwin Maxwell Repair Service. He also worked at Davison Enamel and Acme Office Machine. He was a member of Lima Baptist Temple, Lima, Ohio. He attended Lima Central High School.

He is survived by his wife; daughters: Janelle Maxwell of Dayton and Joyce (Shane) Jackson of Lima; son, Daniel Maxwell of Portland, OR; grandchildren: Nikki Maxwell, Kristi Short and Tyler Jackson; great-grandchild Amelia Maxwell; brother, Nicholas (Sandy) Maxwell; and sister, Mary Maxwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Samuel, Joseph and James Maxwell; sister, Gladys Schmit; and sister-in-law, Ada Maxwell.

The family will receive friends from 1- 3 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, OH. Rev. Gary Hohman will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Christian School or donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blue Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved