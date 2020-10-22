LIMA — Irwin Maxwell, passed away at 7:39 a.m. on his 85th birthday, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Irwin was born on October 21, 1935, in Lima Ohio, to the late Samuel and Isabelle (Kilpatrick) Maxwell. On November 24, 1962, he married the love of his life, Janet Maxine (Kent) Maxwell, who survives in Lima.

Irwin was a Navy Veteran. He served aboard the USS Fulton from 1958-1962. He had retired as a Business Machine Repair Person at Irwin Maxwell Repair Service. He also worked at Davison Enamel and Acme Office Machine. He was a member of Lima Baptist Temple, Lima, Ohio. He attended Lima Central High School.

He is survived by his wife; daughters: Janelle Maxwell of Dayton and Joyce (Shane) Jackson of Lima; son, Daniel Maxwell of Portland, OR; grandchildren: Nikki Maxwell, Kristi Short and Tyler Jackson; great-grandchild Amelia Maxwell; brother, Nicholas (Sandy) Maxwell; and sister, Mary Maxwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Samuel, Joseph and James Maxwell; sister, Gladys Schmit; and sister-in-law, Ada Maxwell.

The family will receive friends from 1- 3 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, OH. Rev. Gary Hohman will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Christian School or donor's choice.

