DELPHOS — Irvin Albert Suever, age 92, was called to his eternal rest on November 18, 2020. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew, husband, father and uncle, and he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply. He was also an accomplished piano player, teaching himself to play by ear at the age of 15. Early performances with the Suever family band bonded him with his siblings, providing joyful experiences for many. He played piano in the Merle Hollar band for many years, delighting crowds at area dance halls. He also entertained audiences in Delphos at county fairs and played at weddings. Our best memories were hearing him play at home on the Wurlitzer organ or one of his many keyboards as he sounded out new songs or treated us to a family favorite. Irvin was an avid CB radioman in the 70's, known to all as the "Pianoman", and his circle of friends grew even wider. He was an avid sports fan, especially for teams of Delphos St. John, Duke University, Notre Dame University, and the Ohio State University.

Irvin was born on July 17, 1928 to Ferdinand and Anna (Schwinnen) Suever, the 7th of 9 children. He spent his early years with his beloved Aunt Mathilda and Uncle Frank Rode, helping them and his parents work the farms. He graduated from Delphos St. John in 1946, and worked at the Diesel Wemmer Cigar Factory in Delphos and on the Railroad in Ft. Wayne, IN. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1950-52, 330th F.A. BN, and was on reserve until 1956. He worked at Eisenhauer Manufacturing in Van Wert for 31 years. He also worked at Krendl Machine Co. Irvin was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church, and a member of the VFW.

Irvin is pre-deceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Alice (Wiechart), his daughter Susan Lenhart, and his siblings Herman, Virgil, Rita Kaverman, Coletta Lause, Imelda Knueve, Ralph, Clarence and Ann Lause.

Irvin is survived by 4 children: Daniel, Jeanne (Peter Rickert), Thomas, and Diane (Paul Nuveman Jr); son-in-law Tony Lenhart; 5 grandchildren: April (Mike Pocius), Christin Winter, Juliette (Johnny Price), Theresa (Andy Sanders), and Bradley Rickert; 4 great-grandchildren: Wesley Winter, Lilyan Winter, Grant Pocius, and Josephine Price; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Our family wishes to express our most sincere appreciation to the staff at Vancrest Nursing home of Delphos for their wonderful care of Irvin. He spent 5 years giving them smiles in return. They are truly angels in our midst.

Funeral arrangements are being postponed until a later date. Memorial donations in Irvin's name may be made to Delphos St. John.

