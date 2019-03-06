WORTHINGTON — Ivan Dale Dangler, age 79, died peacefully on March 5, 2019.

He graduated from Cory-Rawson High School in 1957 and earned a BA and PhD in higher education. He was a loving husband of 55 years and father of three boys. He was an educator for over 30 years as a teacher, principal at Green Springs, and a superintendent at Genoa. He was a talented woodworker who created the woodwork throughout several houses and donated many handmade toys for children through the Woodworkers of Central Ohio group. Ivan was a lifelong church member, most recently attending Worthington United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his son David, his wife Elaine, and his sister Catherine (Ivan) Lause. He is survived by sons, Dan (Mary) and Doug (Laurie) Dangler; and grandchildren, Megan, Sarah, Rebecca, and Evan; and close family friend, Kathy (Rick) Jender, and children, Holly, Melissa, Ashley, Andrew, and Anna.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Worthington United Methodist Church in his memory.