LIMA — J. Lynnette (Lynn) Harper age 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center due to complications related to COVID-19. She was born July 22, 1943 in Arcadia, Florida to the late Harold Arthur Carey and Donna Jean Mack Carey. She married Robert (Bob) E. Harper Sr. on July 2, 1966.

Lynn was a 1961 graduate of Shawnee High School and she graduated from the Lima Memorial Hospital Nursing program in 1966. She worked at Lima Memorial Hospital, Excello and most recently retired from Wal-Mart. She lived with her husband Bob in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. After her husband passed away, she moved back to Lima and renovated and restored her childhood home. She loved her family fiercely and enjoyed gatherings on the family farm. Daily walks to the creek (Ottawa River) with her dogs gave her great joy. She thrived on having a project and something to do. When she wasn't busy crafting, creating or rearranging furniture, she loved on her doggies, another huge part of her life.

Lynn lived at the family homestead until she moved to Elmcroft of Lima in March of 2018. It was here she began a new phase of life full of vigor and excitement. Alzheimer's disease struck quickly, but with great care and assistance she began to thrive. She was first in line for every outing and frequently joked that she always had her "go" shoes on. Her bright smile and infectious laugh brought joy to many, first and foremost, her family and then to her extended Elmcroft family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, her mother Donna Jean Carey, her father, Harold Arthur Careyand a great granddaughter, Madeleine Higgins.

She is survivedby her daughter: Carrie Harper of Lima, her sons Robert E. Harper Jr. of Cincinnati and David (Rudy) Harper of Lima, Granddaughters:Kayla (Jake) Latsha, Karlie (Nate) Higgins, Kara (Boyan) Bashlieva and Kelsey Trusty and 6 great grandchildren: Noah and Eve Latsha, Eleanor and Abigail Higgins and Samuel and Joana Bashliev.

Private family graveside services will be Friday in the Shawnee Cemetery with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. A celebration of life will be held at the family homestead at a later date.

Donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or Elmcroft Activities Fund.Thomas E. Bayliff in Spencerville is caring for Lynn and her family.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com">tbayliff@woh.rr.com">tbayliff@woh.rr.com">tbayliff@woh.rr.com