LIMA — Jack E. Black, 68, of Lima, Ohio, was called into the presence of the Lord on August 29, 2019 at Defiance Area Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio, after a bout with cancer. He was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, on August 9, 1951, to Mitchell "Mike" Black and Irene (Dorsey) Black. He married Deborah Harris in Lima, on Sept. 20, 1970. They were married 48 years, and she survives.

Jack is survived also by two daughters: Kristy (Gary) Young of Lima and Laura (Andrew) Penca of Indianapolis, Indiana; five grandchildren: Jared Young, Allison Young, and Joshua Young, and Andrew Penca II and Landon Jack Penca. Also two brothers: Roger (Mary) Black of Lima and Bruce R. (Wendla) Black of Harrod, and nieces and nephews: Mitch (Patricia) Black, Chuck (Denise) Black, Mark (Kathy) Black, Tammy Holme, Bruce M. (Michele Cardone) Black, and Carey Black. He was preceded in death by a brother: Mitchell "Moot" Black; a sister-in-law: Genevieve "Genia" Black; and his parents.

Jack graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1969. He attended the Ohio State University and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1975 with a B.S. in Education. After serving as an assistant manager for Clyde Evans Markets, he taught marketing at Lima Senior High School for 30 years. He was past president of Ohio Marketing Teachers Association. He received an Honorary Life Membership for Ohio DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) in 2004, just before retiring. He had a great sense of humor with his students, and enjoyed great fun with the other teachers and staff, including George Garber and the late Anita Stevick.

One of Jack's favorite side jobs was working part time in the restaurant at Lazarus/Macy's. He had also seated people at Olive Garden and had been the Connections Director at Shawnee United Methodist Church, where he was a member and sang in the choir.

Jack never met a stranger. He joked with people everywhere he went — bank tellers, medical personnel – and brightened everyone's days. People remember him for his kindness, quick wit, and generosity of spirit.

Jack enjoyed playing cards with his kids and grandkids. He operated "Grandpa's taxi, bar and grill, babysitting and laundry service." He enjoyed attending his kids' and grandkids' school sports and dance recitals, and taking them swimming. Jack really liked Christmas songs and decorating for Christmas. He counted his blessings, trusted in God, and dearly loved his family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Shawnee United Methodist Church, Lima, Ohio. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Chamberlain Huckeriede Funeral Home or at the church an hour before services. Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles School, Lima Central Catholic High School, Deb's Dogs, or Shawnee United Methodist Church, all of Lima. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.