WAPAKONETA — Jack L. Core, age 93 of rural Wapakoneta, passed at 7:10 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville. He was born October 1, 1926 in Amanda Township, Allen County, Ohio to the late Eldon R. and Luro Richardson Core. On June 21, 1947 he married Emaline J. Graessle who survives.

Mr. Core was a farmer and a member of the Kossuth Zion United Methodist Church. He was a a U. S. Army combat engineer during World War II , a member of the Wapakoneta Production Credit Board, and the Spencerville School Board. He will be remembered for being community minded and his sense of humor.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Dennis J. (Karon) Core of Spencerville; Hugh A. (Marilyn) Core of Wapakoneta; Sue E. (Carl) Cox of Wapakoneta; 5 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 1 grandson - David Cox; 4 brothers - Glen Core; Henry Core; Edgar Core; Howard Core; 6 sisters - Ruth Boegel; Mary Burtchin; Ruby Priddy; Betty Foust; June Hoover; and Jane Darbyshire.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Allan Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Kossuth Cemetery where military rites will be observed by V.F.W. Post 6772 of Spencerville.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kossuth Zion United Methodist Church.

