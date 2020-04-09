LIMA — Jack L. Core, 87, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Springview Manor, Lima, Ohio. He was born November 20, 1932, in Columbus Grove, to James and Mae (Martin) Core. They both preceded him in death.

On October 13, 2012, he married Shirley M. Bertrand, and she survives in Lima.

Jack is survived by four sons, Jack E. Core and Gregory (Tammy) Brown, both of Phoenix, AZ, David (Candice) Brown of Lima, and Gary (Kelly) Brown of Columbus; three daughters, Cindy Morris Core, Lisa Hadding Core and Deborah (Dewey) Hurst all of Lima; three step-children, Kathy (Dr. Denise) Pierson of Columbus, Vickie (Kendall) House of Lima, and Russell "Rusty" (LuAnn) Kaufman of Waynesfield; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; 13 step great grandchildren and one sister, Jeannine (Robert) Gerdeman of Columbus Grove.

He was preceded in death by his first wife. Patricia Ann (Pendergast) Brown Core.

Jack was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1952. He retired from former Scot Lad Foods, Lima. Jack was a U. S. Army veteran. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie # 370, Lima. He spent many years coaching sports in both Columbus Grove and Lima. He

enjoyed bowling in leagues since 1952.

Due to COVID-19, a private family visitation and funeral will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, with Pastor Daniel Messner officiating. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, where military rites will be conducted by the combined Columbus Grove American Legion and VFW Color Guard.

Please take a moment and remember Jack. Go online hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Alliance Church, or Flag City Honor Flight, P. O. Box 885, Findlay, Ohio 45840.