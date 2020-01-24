Jack David Leipsic (1941 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack David Leipsic.
Service Information
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH
45856
(419)-943-2157
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEIPSIC - Jack David, 78, Leipsic, died at 8:10 p.m. January 23, 2020 at VanCrest of Holgate.

He was born September 2, 1941, in Flint, Mich., to the late Jack and Cleo (Fuchion) David.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Pastor Tim Eding officiating. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, West Leipsic. Visitation will be Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and again Monday 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations