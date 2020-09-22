SPENCERVILLE — Jack Richard "Dick" Hardesty, 91, passed away at 9:23 AM Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, where he had resided 8 years.

He will be very much missed by his children, Marianne Hardesty of Lima and Christopher (Janelle) Hardesty of Spencerville and his granddaughters Morgan (Peter "Pete") McCollow of Venedocia and Victoria Hardesty of Dublin, OH.

He was born May 14, 1929 in Saginaw, MI. to the late Harry "H.H." and Florence Kranz Hardesty.

Jack was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Margaret B. Collins in 2009 and his son Jeff Richard Hardesty in 2014 and his sister Patricia (Irvin "Pete") Strayer.

He graduated from Spencerville High School in 1947 and attended Ohio Northern University. He was drafted in 1950 for the Korean Conflict, serving two years in the United States Army. Following the service, Jack and his father owned and operated a mobile home sales company in Pike County, Ohio during the buildup of the Atomic Energy Plant on the Ohio River. There, he met his beloved Margaret, and in 1953 they married and moved to Spencerville soon after.

Jack and his father operated Hardesty Chevrolet in Spencerville and then later Jack Hardesty. Inc. in Lima, where they sold sports cars. They brought the Toyota brand of cars to Lima, which they operated several years. Following the death of his dad, Jack and Margaret began the Ziebart Rustproofing Company in Lima, which grew to three stores, adding Troy and Marion markets. Their company became the Barron Corporation, which eventually owned and sold the Miller Meteor brand of hearses and parts for these vehicles. In his earlier automotive life, Jack loved building race cars and racing with Bobby Croft driving his car # 66. The Landeck Speedway was his favorite track. He was a fan of all racing and NASCAR.

Over the years Jack was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, the VFW Post 6772, American Legion Post 191 and Acadia Lodge 306, F. & A.M., all of Spencerville and was a 32nd Degree Mason, Valley of Toledo. He served several years on the Spencerville School Board as President during the time of building the 1960's high school building and had been president of the Lima New Car Dealers Assn.

Most of all, Jack was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He was a fun loving and loyal man who took every opportunity to show everyone kindness, generosity and humor. His quick wit, many sayings and jokes will be long remembered.

The family would like to THANK everyone at Roselawn Manor for their loving care over the years.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Josh Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery with military rites by the Army Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans.