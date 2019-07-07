LIMA — Jack Hill Jr, 89, passed from this life July 7, 2019, peacefully, in his home.

Jack was born August 6, 1929 in Lima, Ohio to Jack Edward Hill and Helen (Kares) Hughes, both of whom predeceased him.

Jack attended Central High School and entered the Army Aircorp in1945. His life's work was on the B&O Railroad, now known as CSX. He retired in 1989.

Jack loved fishing, playing cards, and traveling. His travels to Las Vegas (always won, wink, wink) and Branson Missouri, to see the entertainment, matched his fun loving and outgoing personality. He never considered anyone a stranger. For anyone who knew him, you knew he loved the limelight, especially if there was a microphone available.

Jack was a member of the Eagles, The Elks, and South Side Christian Church.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, LaDonna Hill, two daughters, Leslie (Nick) Huber and Lisa Hill (Bruce Fried), two grandsons, Scott (Jacki) Querry of Acworth Georgia and Michael (April) Querry of Virginia Beach Virginia, 5 great-grandchildren, Briana, Kamryn, Kamiyah, Emma and Lawson, and a half brother Robert Zeigenbusch.

He is pre deceased by a son, Jack Edward Hill, a sister, Rose Julia (Hill) Bayes, and a half brother John Hill.

Visitation will take place from 4-8pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Todd Cosart officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Rita's Hospice.

