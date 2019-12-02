CHARLOTTE, NC — Major General Jack R. Holbein Jr passed away on November 23, 2019.

Jack was born to Jack Raymond Holbein Sr. and Pauline Holbein on September 26, 1948 in Lima, Ohio. He graduated from Lima Central Catholic High School in 1967 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and management from St Joseph's College in 1970. He received a Master of Arts degree in Procurement Management from Webster University in 1981.

He married his wife Paula in 1970 a year prior to his graduation from college. Together they raised two daughters, Amy and Sarah.

Jack is mourned by his wife, Paula; daughters, Amy Holbein Matthews and Sarah Holbein Pringle; as well as his grandchildren, Olivia Matthews, Jackson Matthews, Joyce Pringle, and Abigail Pringle. Other loved ones include his sister-in-law, Carol Ditore who he thought of as a sister; and siblings, Judith Holbein, Jinny Wendel, Peggy Wilson, Mark Holbein, and Matt Holbein. He was predeceased by brothers, Steve Holbein, Jim Holbein, and Sandy Wilt.

General Holbein served his country for 30 years and then served three years in the Senior Executive Service after retirement. He was a master navigator with more than 3,700 flying hours. Most of his military career was spent in Special Operations and included multiple command positions. He was also privileged to serve as an executive assistant to General Colin Powell in the Pentagon during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His final assignment was Chief of Staff of U.S. Joint Forces Command in Norfolk, VA.

Some of his major awards and decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal with two oak leaf Clusters, the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters.

He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and Poppie to his grandchildren, as well as a commander who took care of his people and a faithful Christian who dearly loved his church home of St Margaret's.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 8515 Rea Rd in Waxhaw, on December 6th at 11a.m. with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St Margaret's Episcopal Church, 8515 Rea Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173. To donate online, go to www.saintmargarets.net, click on "Giving" on the church website and arrow down on the general fund to funeral memorials