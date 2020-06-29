Jack Laeufer

BEAVERDAM — Jackie "Jack" Wayne Laeufer, 87, passed away June 19, 2020 at his residence. Jack was born May 30, 1933 in Lima, Ohio to the late Russell and Inez (Skinner) Laeufer. On September 19, 1956 he married Wilma Anderson and she survives.

Jack graduated from Beaverdam High School. He worked and retired in 1990 from British Petroleum where he worked in petro-chemical shipping. He and his wife, Wilma were very instrumental in bringing awareness to the missing POW-MIAs especially Jack's cousin, Colonel Owen Skinner. They volunteered with many other families across the United States in trying to bring home the POW-MIAs. He and Wilma founded a 501C-3 non-profit organization selling POW-MIA bracelets, flags and flag poles to benefit the issue of bringing the missing servicemen home. Jack proudly served in the United States Army in Panama during the Korean Conflict Era. He was a life-long farmer retiring in 2000 from farming. Jack loved keeping himself busy with his next project.

Survivors also include two sons, Donald Mark Laeufer of Indianapolis, Indiana, Russell Keith Laeufer of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren; three step grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren and two sisters, Joyce (William) Nichols of Elida, Janet (Roger) Conner of Cridersville.

Jack was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Donna Jean Laeufer.

Services were held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton, with Pastor James Washington. Burial is in Campbell Cemetery where military honors were provided by the United States Army.

Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Flight, P.O. Box 1052, Saint Cloud, MN 56302.

