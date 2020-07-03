LIMA — Jack D. McDermitt age 86, of Lima passed away 3:48 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born Sept. 28, 1933 in Auglaize County to the late Herbert and Zelma McPheron McDermitt. He married Marilyn J. Zeller Sept. 14, 1957 and she survives in Lima.

Jack had retired from St. Rita's Medical Center and had worked for Dotson Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of St. Charles Parish, Lima Eagles, American Legion and Union Local 776. He enjoyed family camping with Dick & Dorothy Holbein, Joe & Ruth LeBlanc, Bette & Phil Wise, Nick & Nancy Pieraccini, Tom & Sue Fettig and Logan & Mildred Nolan families. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great -grandchildren.

Additional survivors include sons: David P. (Tracey) McDermitt of Lima, Brian L. (Carolina) McDermitt of Celina and Jack K. (Jodi) McDermitt of Lima, daughters: Kathleen S. (Tim) Burkholder of Lafayette, Helen L. (John) Kromer of Lima, 12 grandchildren: James, Justin, Zachary, Theresa, Ryan, Colin, Brad, Megan, Paige, Sarah, Ian and Riley and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law Roland (Bernice) McDermitt.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 6, 3 to 4 p.m. for immune compromised and 4 to 7 for general viewing. A scripture prayer service will follow shortly after 7. Tuesday, the family will receive friends at 9 a.m. before processing to St. Charles. The mass will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at St. Charles and burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association or to the Honor Flight Program. Appreciation is given to Mike Melvin and the guardians for all their hard work with the Honor Flight Program.

