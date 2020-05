Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jack's life story with friends and family

Share Jack's life story with friends and family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack R. Moeller, 94, died May 3, 2020, in Kansas City. Burial will be in Grand Lake National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store