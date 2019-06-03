ST. MARYS — Jack L. Oakman Sr., age 88, of St. Mary's, Ohio and formerly of Findlay, died at 6:31pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 5, 1931, in Union City, IN to the late Chester and Laura (Hufford) Oakman. He married Gloria Jean Altman on January 17, 1970, and she preceded him in death on September 14, 1998.

Jack is survived by his sons: Jack (Susie) Oakman, Jr. of Findlay, DuWayne (Jackie) Oakman of Arcadia, and Rick (Phyllis) Oakman of Findlay; his daughters: Catherine (Brian) Howard of Findlay, and Kristina (Jody) Hall of Durant, OK; his step-son, Brad (Marie) Burson; his step-daughters: Julie (Kent) Sizemore of Findlay, Becky (Craig) Cochran of Findlay, and Darla (Bruce) Swiger of MI; his brother, Gary Oakman of Celina; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Francis Oakman; his brother, Harold Oakman; and his sister, Marlene Knief.

Jack retired in 1994 as a Heating and Cooling Service Technician. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served our country in the Korean War, and was a former member of Amvets Post #21 and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, from 4:00-7:00pm at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

