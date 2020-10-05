Jack Parkins

MCGUFFEY —Jack R. Parkins, 74, passed away on October 4, 2020, at 9:05 am, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born November 26, 1945, in Lima, OH, to Roscoe and Mildred (Ewing) Parkins who both preceded him in death. On November 28, 1962, he married Oma (Bailey) Parkins who survives in McGuffey, OH.

Jack retired from Seafarers in 2015. Jack was a family man. He cherished his wife Oma and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of his favorite hobbies was playing poker and working in the yard. He enjoyed football and baseball and watching the Tennessee Titans on Sundays. One of his favorite singers was George Strait. Jack was also an avid Trump Supporter.

Jack is survived by his wife, Oma Parkins of McGuffey, OH, children, Jack "Joey" Parkins of Marion, OH, Roger (Michelle) Parkins of Lima, OH, Tony (Peggy) Parkins of McGuffey, OH, Barbara (Kris) Wuebbenhorst of Columbus Grove, OH, fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, siblings, Ron Hoover of Houston, TX, Bobby Brown of Lima, OH, Eugene Brown of Lima, OH, Nick Brown of Lima, OH, Minnie Phalen of Lima, OH, Debbie (Jack) Wombles of Lima, OH, Barb Henderson of Lima, OH, Patty Zimmerman of CA, numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Blyth, siblings, Thomas "Tom" Parkins, Ferris (Debbie) Brown, Roger Zimmerman, Joe Brown, Linda Brown, Pam Wireman.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:00 pm at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Military rites will be conducted by the Lima VFW Post 1275.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family during this difficult time.

