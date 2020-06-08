LIMA — Jack Lester Pisel, 92, of Lima passed away at 6:35 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in his residence in Lima.

He was born on August 10, 1927 in Harrod to Jack L. and Madge E. (Carey) Pisel, Sr., who both preceded him in death. On October 22, 1949, he married Kathryn G. Turner, who preceded him in death.

After serving in the Navy on the USS Corson AVP 37 near HiroWan, Japan, Jack returned home to Lima, bought a truck and started Terry & Jack Neon Sign Co. in 1948.

Jack and Katy raised 3 children, volunteered many years for the Lima Schools, Lima Parks and Lima Eastside Neighbors. They were active members of Forest Park United Methodist Church for many years. He also belonged to the American Legion Post 96, the VFW Post 1275, the Eagles Aerie 370, Elk's Lodge 54 and was the past president of the Board of Directors of the Midwest Sign Association.

Jack is survived by his close companion Lauretta Woodell of Lima; his daughter Kaleen (Gerald) Wineinger of Manzanita, OR; his son Jeffrey (Kim) Pisel of Lima; his daughter Karla (Mike) Strange of Lima and; his grandchildren Travis (Rachel) Wineinger of Portland OR, Joe (Arlene) Pisel of Lima, Grant (Sarah Sinthalaphone) Pisel of Lima, Joshua (Lindsay) Strange of Ft. Worth, TX, Andrea (Jeremy) Vogelgesang of Lima and Zachary Strange of Lima; he has fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katy of 58 years and his grandson Trevor L. Wineinger of Portland, OR.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Please respect everyone around you and avoid or limit person to person contact during these difficult times.

A private family entombment will take place in the Memorial Park Mausoleum at the convenience of the family, with Rev. Tim Benjamin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225, 513-541-6366, www.americansignmuseum.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.