LIMA — Jack Reigle age 68, of Lima passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 29, 1951 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Ernest Phillip and Barbara Ellen Newland Reigle.

Jack had a varied work history. He owned JR Electronic, JR Arcade and Strawberry Express. He ran Reigle Stove and Tobacco Shop and had driven truck for Topline. He was a member of the Cairo Sportsman Club, a motorcycle club and had been a volunteer for Bath Fire Department.

Survivors include a daughter Ashley (Jake) Metzger of Elida, a brother John Bennet Reigle of Lima and his beloved friends: Terry Baldwin, Janet Carey, Charles Dick and Michael Johoske.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Bath Fire Department and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com