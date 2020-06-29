Jack Shook

LIMA — Jack L. Shook, 88, passed away at 9:16 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH.

Jack was born on March 2, 1932, in Allentown, OH, to the late Emery and Geraldine (Morris) Shook.

He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, VFW Spencerville, and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack was retired from Ford Motor Company.

Jack is survived by two sons: David Shook and Kevin (Barbara) Shook; daughter, Diana (Randy) Cattell; four grandchildren: Katelyn Shook, Brett Shook, Courtney Cattell and Allen Cattell; and a brother, James Shook.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Shook; sister, Arlene (Don) Price, and previous wife, Julia (Diepenbrock) Shook.

Burial of Ashes will be at a later date in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

