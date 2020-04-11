INDIAN LAKE — Jack W. Young, 90 passed away April 9, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. at his home at Indian Lake surrounded by his family. Mr. Young was born on February 3, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to Harry and Dorthy Young. On December 23, 1950 he married the love of his life Rosemary Dowell, who survives. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage.

Mr. Young was a member of Indian Lake Community Church. Mr. Young owned his agency with State Farm Insurance since 1955 and retired in 1995. He had a successful career and was proud of being in the top ten agencies in the country. He was a member of Shawnee Country Club for many years where he enjoyed golfing with his wife and many friends. He was a member of the Elks, Moose Lodge, served in the Air Force and Lifetime President Club Member with State Farm. Jack also loved all sports especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Reds. After retirement he and his wife bought a beautiful home at Indian Lake where their greatest joy was family time boating, listening to music and being with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends whom he was passionate about.

This past February on Jacks's 90th birthday, a celebration was held where every family member was in attendance. It was a wonderful tribute in honoring his special day.

Mr. Young is survived by his wife Rosemary, his daughter Debbie (Shane) Creech; son Bill (Shari) Young, daughter Jackie Young Caprella. He is survived by 12 grandchildren: Leslie (Jason) Birkmeier, Jeff Bacome, Todd (Megan) Bacome, Brian (Laura) Arnold, Sean Arnold, Ashley Gallegos, Kyle (Julie) Arnold, Ryan (Grace) Young, Kayla Young, Brandon Young, Lizzi Caprella, Johnny Caprella. He is survived by nine great grandchildren: Hayleigh Bacome, Caleb Bacome, Maria Bacome, Aeva Bacome, Landon Gallegos, Lydia Gallegos, Ella Birkmeier, Easton Birkmeier, Ethan Arnold. A sister-in-law Shirley McGinnis. Mr. Young is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jim Young and sister June Barlowe.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with Pastor Jim Ellington to officiate the service. A celebration of life will be held at a late date.

The family would like to thank all the health care providers at Home Instead and St. Ritas Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to : P.O. Box 98018, Washington. DC 20090-8018 or on-line donations to: .

