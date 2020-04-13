LIMA — Jacke B. Thompson, age 48, of Lima, passed away at 7:06 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Jacke was born October 5, 1971 in Lima, Ohio to Wilder Sr. and Willie Strong. She married Curtis Thompson Sr. and he survives in Lima.

Jacke was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by three daughters; Tynisha, Mercedes and Jackee Thompson all of lima, two sons; Shaquille and Curtis Thompson Jr. both of Lima. She is also survived by her siblings, Vanessa Seay-Chatman, Doretha Seay-O'Brient, Lisa Strong, Patricia Strong, Martin (Janet) Seay, Larry Seay, Michael Seay, Wilder (Twana) Strong, Jr and Earl (Shelly) Strong, LaBarron Ulmer and Tijuana Kelly, 18 grandchildren and a special sister-in-law; Yolanda Bailey and two special ladies who were like mothers to her; Virgie Ulmer and Mercedes Tobias, along with many nieces, nephews and other family she loved very much.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Diane Seay and Lorraine Strong.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held as soon as possible once conditions are safe.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Thompson family. To leave an online condolence or memory for the family, visit our website at www.hannemanfh.com or visit the Hanneman-Siferd facebook page.