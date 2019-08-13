LIMA — Jackie Charles Haines, 81, of Lima, died August 10, 2019 in Lima. Jack was born April 7, 1938 in Lake Twp., Michigan to the late Robert and Clara Haines. On August 23, 1964 he married Judith Helen Robinson, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by 3 siblings.

He is survived by: 2 children Timothy (Denise) Haines of Lima, and Michelle (Chris) Adair of Lebanon, OH. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 1 sister Mary Beckham.

Jack was a 1956 graduate of Scotland High School in Scotland, Arkansas. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany as well as on an Army rifle team in the early 1960's. He enjoyed sharing his faith, deer hunting, working outside, and spending time with his family.

Memorial serves to be held at Faith Baptist Church 4750 East Rd, Elida, Ohio 45807 on August 17th visitation from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. service to start at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Baptist Children's Home Valparaiso, IN. https://baptistchildrenshome.org/donate/

