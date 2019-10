ALGER — Jackie L. "Jack" Jordan, 69, died at 3:15 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. Pastor Dan Holbrook will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in McDonald Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call three hours prior to services at the funeral home.