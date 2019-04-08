MINSTER — Jackson Dane Hogenkamp, 16 year old son of Scott & Shelly (Sandor) Hogenkamp of Minster, Ohio, died peacefully Friday afternoon at Dayton Children's Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Augustine Church, Minster. Friends may call from 2 to 8 pm Monday April 8 and 9 to 9:45 am on Tuesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster. In lieu of gifts the family requests that you please make donations to Dayton Children's Hospital Child Life Services and Damascus Catholic Youth Summer Camp. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com